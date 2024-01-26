Female riders on decorated camels participate in R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 26 Female camel riders -- on decorated camels -- from Camel Contingent of Border Security Force took part in the Republic Day parade on Friday.

The female contingent was led by Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Kheechee.

While the the contingents of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Delhi Police was led by women personnel, the BSF marching contingent was headed by Assistant Commandant Monika Lakra.

The DRDO tableau showcased Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile, Agni-5, Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile, Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Short Range (NASM-SR), Anti-Tank Guided Missile ‘HELINA’, Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), Astra, Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’, ‘Uttam’ Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar (AESAR), Advanced Electronic Warfare System 'Shakti', Cyber Security systems, Command Control Systems and the Semi Conductor Fabrication Facility.

The valuable contribution of women scientists of DRDO in core areas of Defence Research was also displayed.

Meanwhile, various contingents of the NCC also witnessed female representation.

For the first time, there was an all-girl Tri-Service Marching contingent, which was headed by Senior Under Officer Tanu Tevatia of Uttar Pradesh Directorate.

The Girls Marching contingent (Army), comprised 148 cadets which was led by Senior Under Officer Punnya Ponnamma from Karnataka and Goa Directorate. The NCC band also had an all-girl representation.

The combined band consisted of Girls from Birla Balika Vidya Peeth Pilani, Rajasthan and North-Eastern Region was headed by Senior Under Officer Yashasvica Gaur and Ankita Sharma.

NSS Marching contingent was represented by two hundred (200) female volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS) contingent. It was led by Ragina Tamang from Sikkim, Regional Directorate of NSS, Guwahati

