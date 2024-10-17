Fertilizer shortage can impact wheat production in MP: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal, Oct 17 Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said the BJP government has failed to provide adequate fertilizers to the farmers in the state.

He said that Madhya Pradesh has received merely 4.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of fertilizer against the demand of around 9 lakh metric tonnes.

Addressing a press conference along with Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari at party headwaters in Bhopal, Singh asserted that as the wheat showing season has already arrived, the upcoming 15 days will be crucial for the farmers.

He warned that further delay in the supply of DAP fertilizer could severely impact wheat sowing, and urged the state government to provide adequate fertilizers to the farmers.

"Madhya Pradesh is facing a huge shortage of DAP fertilizer. The state has received merely 4.5 lakh MT DAP, which is less than 50 per cent of the total fertilizer required. The next 15 days are very crucial for the farmers," the former Chief Minister said.

Notably, grappling with a severe shortage of DAP, the farmers in several districts in Madhya Pradesh have been forced to buy fertilizer from the black market at much higher prices or go for some other supplements.

DAP fertilizer is black-marketed and available at Rs 1900 per packet (50 kg), while its MRP is Rs 1300, the farmers union claimed.

The former Chief Minister said that in the absence of the DAP, the government is supplying NKP fertilizer, which is substandard and is not effective.

Meanwhile, he also blamed the Centre for the shortage of DAP fertilizer. He said at present, the demand of DAP fertilizer in the country has crossed over 100 lakh MT, out of which, 4 lakh MT is produced every month.

He claimed that DAP's production was 20 per cent less this year. "India imports around 5 lakh MT DAP to meet its demand. This year, between April and August, 16 lakh tonne DAP fertilizer has been procured from overseas countries, while 32.5 lakh MT was produced during the same period," the former Chief Minister said.

DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) is largely an import-oriented farm product supplied to the states by the Central government. This farm nutrient is used during the sowing of wheat, potatoes and mustard.

