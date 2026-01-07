'Festival drama': NTK's Seeman on DMK–AIADMK corruption spat; targets election-time populism

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Jan 7 (IANS ) Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman on Wednesday strongly criticised Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK for hurling corruption allegations at each other, calling the political slugfest a "tragic farce" staged for public consumption.

Addressing reporters in Erode, Seeman said the two Dravidian majors had reduced politics to a spectacle, hurling one corruption charge after another without any genuine intent to cleanse public life.

'Look at how big a tragedy this is. One allegation follows another. It is like a drama performed during festival season. People can only watch it, laugh, and move on," he remarked, accusing both parties of misleading voters instead of addressing real public concerns.

Commenting on the AIADMK–PMK alliance, Seeman said it was an arrangement the parties had long hoped for and described it as their "only remaining opportunity" in the current political scenario.

He reiterated that NTK was preparing in full earnest for the upcoming Assembly elections and announced that the party would unveil its candidates for all 234 constituencies on February 21, signalling its readiness to contest across the state.

Seeman also launched a sharp attack on what he described as election-driven populism, particularly welfare announcements linked to the Pongal festival.

If the government genuinely believed in providing cash assistance during Pongal, it should have done so last year as well, he argued.

"This is not a real Pongal gesture; this is an election Pongal," Seeman said.

Questioning the rationale behind the proposal to distribute 30 lakh laptops, he added that such announcements were motivated more by vote-bank politics than by people-centric governance.

Raising alarm over the growing drug menace in Tamil Nadu, Seeman said the use of ganja and other narcotics had increased significantly. He questioned how such a widespread drug culture could expand without the knowledge of the government.

Seeman also challenged the DMK’s moral authority to speak against drugs, pointing out that the state itself promotes and profits from liquor sales.

"They legalise alcohol, sell it openly, and worry only that sales should not decline. There are even meetings where District Collectors discuss sales targets," he alleged.

The NTK coordinator further expressed concern over the declining enrolment in government schools.

Instead of focusing on the falling number of students in public schools, the government appeared more anxious about sustaining liquor sales, he said.

He argued that these contradictions stripped the ruling party of any moral standing to speak against drug culture.

Seeman stressed that Tamil Nadu urgently needed a shift away from spectacle-driven politics towards governance rooted in ethics, education, and social responsibility, warning that continued political theatrics would only deepen public disillusionment.

