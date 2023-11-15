‘Festival of unbreakable love’: Rahul, Priyanka wish people on Bhai Dooj

New Delhi, Nov 15 Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday wished everyone on the occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’.

Sharing a message for all on the festival celebrating bond between brothers and sisters, the former Congress President on his official channel on WhatsApp wrote, “Best wishes to everyone on Bhai Dooj, the festival of unbreakable love between brother and sister.

“May this auspicious day bring lots of happiness in all of your lives,” he added.

“Many congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the unique festival of unbreakable bond of brother-sister, trust and affection- Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X.

