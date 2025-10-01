'Festive booster': Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 1,01,603 crore to state govts

New Delhi, Oct 1 Amid the ongoing festive season, the Union government has released an additional tax devolution of Rs 1,01,603 crore to state governments, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

This is an additional amount to the normal monthly devolution, which is scheduled to be released on October 10.

According to the ministry, the decision was taken in view festive season to enable states to accelerate capital spending and finance their development and welfare-related expenditure.

Uttar Pradesh, the nation's most populous state, got the highest--Rs 18,227 crore, followed by Bihar (Rs 10,219 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 7,976 crore), West Bengal (Rs 7,644 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 6,418 crore), and Rajasthan (Rs 6,123 crore).

Andhra Pradesh (Rs 4,112 crore), Odisha (Rs 4,601 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 4,144 crore), Karnataka (Rs 3,705 crore), and Jharkhand (Rs 3,360 crore) also received significant additional tax devolution.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry said that the Centre had transferred Rs 4,28,544 crore to state governments as devolution of share of taxes during April-July, which is Rs 61,914 crore higher than the previous year.

Meanwhile, the Central government had received Rs 10,95,209 crore during the period, which comprises 31.3 per cent of the corresponding budget estimates (BE) for 2025-26.

Of this, a sum of Rs 6,61,812 crore constitutes net tax revenue to the Centre, Rs 4,03,608 crore was non-tax revenue, and Rs 29,789 crore was part of non-debt capital receipts.

Total Expenditure incurred by the union government during the time frame was Rs 15,63,625 crore, which constitutes 30.9 per cent of the corresponding BE 2025-26.

Out of this total amount, Rs 12,16,699 crore was on the revenue account and Rs 3,46,926 crore is on the capital account, which is spent on large infrastructure projects.

Interest payments made up Rs 4,46,690 crore of the total revenue expenditure, while major subsidies account for Rs 1,13,592 crore.

