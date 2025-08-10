Festive mood in Bengaluru as PM Modi to inaugurate Yellow Line Metro, Vande Bharat train: Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Aug 10 Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra said on Sunday that there is a festive mood in Bengaluru, with residents eagerly awaiting the inauguration of the Yellow Line Metro by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This Yellow Line Metro will benefit the people of South Bengaluru and the city's tech corridor, and everyone is happy and proud. It is not just BJP workers - people across Bengaluru and the state are looking forward to Prime Minister Modi's visit.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, BJP MLA Vijayendra stated the Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and Belagavi is also being dedicated to the people, which has further added to the celebrations.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 3 of the Metro. Bengaluru, identified as a global city and an IT hub, needs strong infrastructure, including an efficient Metro network, which the Prime Minister is keen to promote, he stated.

"The state government should also focus on the poor condition of road infrastructure in Bengaluru and across Karnataka. This is not the time for criticism. While the state government has made efforts, it is also because of the Centre's commitment that Metro services are being dedicated to the people of the state," he said.

"The Metro will help reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru. Unfortunately, a lack of political will and foresight from successive state governments has hindered progress. For example, the Bengaluru International Airport, built 10 to 15 years ago, still does not have Metro connectivity - a clear governance failure," he stated.

"I am not criticising, but the speed required for Bengaluru's development has not been ensured. It is due to Prime Minister Modi's determination to fast-track development projects that many infrastructure works have been expedited," Vijayendra said.

When asked about the initial omission of Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka from the event's guest list, he stated, "It happened due to a lack of communication. We have spoken to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the office of Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi. The matter has been sorted out, and senior leader Ashoka will attend Prime Minister Modi's events. Party workers and leaders across the state are eagerly awaiting his visit."

He further clarified that decisions regarding who should be present at the events are not made by the BJP but by the PMO and the Centre.

"What happened was not ideal, but it has been rectified," he maintained.

