FICN with face value of Rs 20 lakh recovered from Bengal’s Malda

Kolkata, Jan 8 Acting on a tip-off, West Bengal Police on Wednesday recovered a huge consignment of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) notes, with a face value of Rs 20 lakh, from a village close to the border with Bangladesh in Malda district.

The recovery has been made from Khosalpara village in Malda.

A total of 4,300 FICN notes were seized, out of which, 3,800 were of the Rs 500 denomination and the remaining 500 were of Rs 200 denomination.

District police officials said that late Tuesday night, information was received that a huge consignment of FICN was hidden at an abandoned house at Khosalpara village, which is quite close to the border with Bangladesh.

Accordingly, a police team, early on Wednesday morning, conducted search operations and ultimately recovered a bag from the abandoned house at Khosalpara village.

However, no arrest has been made in the matter so far.

Police are now trying to track those involved in bringing that consignment to the place from where it has been recovered.

Faisal Reza, the sub-divisional police officer of Kaliachak under whose jurisdiction Khosalpara village comes, said that attempts are on to track those behind it.

Malda district had been traditionally infamous for FICN.

In November last year, the sleuths of the special task force (STF) of Kolkata Police seized FICN, in Rs 500 denomination, with a total face value of Rs 3 lakh.

The person behind the FICN consignment, Manwar Sheikh, was also a resident of Kaliachak.

A few months back a special National Investigation Agency court in Kolkata, had sentenced a total of seven persons to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in a cross-border FICN racket. The eighth accused person in the case, Abdul Rahim, identified as a Bangladeshi citizen, is still missing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor