FIFA WC: City of Joy erupts in celebrations as Argentina win

As Lionel Messi entered folklore with Argentina's historic win at the FIFA World Cup, hundreds of fans erupted in celebrations on the streets of the City of Joy, Kolkata.

Swarms of Argentina and Messi fans gathered at the Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club in Bidhannagar to watch the World Cup final.

As Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty for Argentina, making the score 4-2 in its favour, the whole club erupted in cheers, with slogans of 'Messi...Messi...' and 'Vamos Argentina' rent the air.

Speaking to ANI, one of the Argentina fans said, "I don't have any words to express my feelings right now. We all have been waiting to see this happen for a long time. This was Messi's last World Cup and we all wanted him to lift the World Cup."

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup downing France 4-2 on penalties.

After Agentina went into the halftime break leading 2-0, with Messi scoring from the penalty spot and Angel Di Maria drilling home a spectacular pass from Alexis Mac Allister, France made a spectacular comeback, riding on the individual brilliance of striker Kylian Mbappe.

With the two teams locked at 3-3 at the time of extra time, the final at Qatar's Lusail stadium went to a penalty a shootout.

France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice -- in the 80th and 81st minutes -- and later scored a hat-trick with a 118th-minute penalty kick.

Argentina won its third World Cup, and its first since 1986.

( With inputs from ANI )

