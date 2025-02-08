Fight against BJP will continue: Atishi after winning from Kalkaji

New Delhi, Feb 8 Delhi’s outgoing Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Atishi has secured victory from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3,000 votes.

Extending gratitude to the people of her constituency Atishi remarked, "I want to thank the people of the Kalkaji Assembly for placing their trust in me."

"I also want to express my gratitude to my entire team, who worked tirelessly at the grassroots level, enduring muscle power, hooliganism, and violence to reach out to the people. The mandate of the people of Delhi is clear, and we accept it. This is not a time for victory; this is a time for battle and the fight against BJP will continue," she added.

However, despite her win, AAP is trailing in the overall election trends.

Meanwhile, as per the latest trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 47 out of 70 seats, positioning itself to secure a majority, while AAP is trailing with 23 seats. The results signal a major political shift in Delhi, with BJP making significant gains in AAP’s stronghold.

Earlier in the day AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat as election results showed the BJP securing a clear majority in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal, who lost his New Delhi constituency seat to BJP’s Parvesh Verma, accepted the verdict with humility and extended congratulations to the winning party, the BJP.

"The election results for Delhi are out, and we humbly accept the people's verdict. The decision of the public is paramount, and we respect it with all our heart," Kejriwal said in a video message.

He congratulated the BJP for its victory and expressed hope that the party would fulfill the expectations of the people.

