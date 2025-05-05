Fight Over Tandoori Roti Claims Two Lives at Amethi Wedding, After Verbal Fight Turns Deadly

A wedding celebration in Amethi district turned into a scene of unimaginable tragedy after a petty dispute over tandoori roti resulted in the death of two young men. The shocking incident took place on Saturday evening in Balbhadrapur village, plunging a joyful occasion into deep sorrow. The daughter of Ramjiyawan Verma was getting married, and the entire village had gathered to celebrate. As dinner was being served, an argument broke out between two youths — 18-year-old Ravi Kumar and 17-year-old Ashish Kumar — over who would take the tandoori roti first. What began as a minor verbal exchange quickly escalated into a violent brawl.

Both youths reportedly began hitting each other with sticks and other objects. In the clash, Ashish Kumar suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. Ravi Kumar, critically wounded, was rushed to the trauma center in Lucknow but succumbed to his injuries en route. The incident left wedding guests shocked and horrified. The celebrations came to an abrupt halt as police were called to the scene. Authorities took custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. Circle Officer of Gauriganj, Akhilesh Verma, stated that an investigation is currently underway. “Based on the complaint received and the post-mortem reports, appropriate action will be taken. The truth will be determined through proper inquiry,” he said. Both families are grieving the loss of their sons, and the village remains in shock.