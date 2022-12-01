Filmmaking workshops conducted in J&K & Ladakh to empower youth

Jammu, Dec 1 Awardwinning filmmakers Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan conducted interactive filmmaking workshops for the youth of J&K and Ladakh in multiple locations like Surankote, Poonch and Rajouri, officials said on Thursday.

The first ever 'Dil Maange More Short Film Festival' curated by festival curator Captain Rahul Bali is an initiative event of Northern Command of Indian Army in association with Innovations India for empowering the youth of J&K and Ladakh in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating the importance of activities for nation building, the Army said.

A filmmaking workshop as part of this project was conducted in Jammu on Thursday.

"All the workshops conducted across the region generated fantastic response from the youth and were extremely beneficial for the young aspiring filmmakers in enabling them to chase their dreams in the world of filmmaking," the Army said.

Speaking at the workshop in Jammu, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said that it is heartening to see that filmmaking is not only limited to Mumbai today, and initiatives like 'Dil Maange More Festival' not only lead to empowering the youth of J&K, but is a fabulous step towards nation building.

"The short film festival is dedicated to the independent, talented and discerning filmmakers from J&K and Ladakh, who crave to showcase their deftness and craft of film making to the world via short films. This month-long first of its kind mega short film festival will culminate with a grand finale on December 16 at the headquarters of Northern Command in Udhampur, where a number of dignitaries and renowned film personalities from Bollywood would be present to give away awards and prizes to the winners," the Army said.

