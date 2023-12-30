Final decision on Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya awaits announcement

Ayodhya, Dec 30 The Board of Trustees of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has examined all three idols of Ram Lalla and handed over their opinion in writing to the Trust. The Trust is yet to take a final decision on selection of the idol.

Nripendra Misra, Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman, was among the 11 members of Board of Trustees of the Trust that examined all the three idols. All of them spent around half-an-hour each with three sculptors and also interacted with them.

Thereafter, they handed over their written opinion to Trust's General Secretary Champat Rai.

"The idols were examined by the members after which they handed over their opinion in writing. Final decision will be taken by Chairman of the Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das," said Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Trust.

"All three idols are beautiful and it will be tough to select one for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony," Giri added.

The Trust did not announce any date for finalising the idol.

Out of the three idols, one will be enthroned at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple. The remaining two will be placed on the first and second floors of the temple.

Renowned sculptors Ganesh Bhatt and Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka, besides Satya Narayan Pandey from Rajasthan have carved three idols of Ram Lalla.

The sculptors from Karnataka have used black stones while the sculptor from Rajasthan has used white Makrana marble.

The idols of Ram Lalla are based on the sketch presented to the Trust by Mumbai-based renowned artist Vasudeo Kamath.

"Ram Lalla's 51-inch idol which is aesthetically closer to the deity will be selected," Kameshwar Choupal, a member of the Trust, said.

"The Trust will select the idol and make a formal announcement about it soon. But it will reveal the finally selected idol before the people of Ayodhya in a Shobha Yatra on January 17 before placing it at the Ram temple's sanctum-sanctorum," said a member of the Trust.

According to people familiar with the selection process, the Trust has almost decided Ram Lalla's idol.

"Most likely, Ram Lalla's two idols being carved out from black stones of Karnataka have emerged as favourites among the Trust. From these two, Ram Lalla's idol will be selected," said a member of the Trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ritual in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 next year. Rituals will start on January 16.

