Final trial run of NDM-6 diesel-hydraulic loco successfully conducted for Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Guwahati, Aug 4 The final trial run of the newly procured NDM-6 Diesel-Hydraulic (DSL) Loco for the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) was successfully conducted, from Darjeeling to Siliguri with three coaches, officials said on Monday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that recent final trial run of the newly procured NDM-6 Diesel-Hydraulic (DSL) Loco follows the earlier successful uphill trial run from Siliguri to Darjeeling.

The NDM-6 loco, specially designed for narrow gauge heritage routes like the DHR, is equipped with upgraded safety features and offers improved performance and reliability, he said.

The CPRO said that loco has been introduced to enhance operational efficiency on the UNESCO World Heritage section, ensuring safer and more sustainable travel across the picturesque hill terrain.

This development marks a significant step in preserving the charm of the DHR while incorporating modern engineering enhancements, he stated.

According to Sharma, the trial runs are a part of routine safety and performance evaluation before inducting the loco into regular service.

Further, two additional NDM–6 Diesel Locos are under procurement and would soon be introduced into the DHR.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) remains committed to the preservation and modernization of heritage railway systems like DHR while continuing to provide safe and comfortable travel for passengers, the CPRO maintained.

Meanwhile, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) in April this year celebrated the 125th year of continuous service of the legendary B Class steam locomotive number 782B. This historic milestone underscores the commitment of Northeast Frontier Railways to preserving its cultural and technological heritage while inspiring future generations. The NFR operates in the Northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

