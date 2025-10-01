Final voter lists released in Siwan, Samastipur and Arwal districts under SIR 2025

Patna, Oct 1 In line with the directives of the Election Commission of India, the final voter lists for Siwan, Samastipur and Arwal districts were released on Tuesday under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025, based on the eligibility date of July 1, 2025.

In Siwan district, the total number of electors stands at 24,44,322, comprising 12,97,171 male voters, 11,47,099 female voters, and 52 voters from the third gender category.

The number of voters in the 18–19 age group has reached 34,791, including 22,314 males and 12,477 females.

Officials clarified that under the continuous updation program, names can still be added to the electoral rolls via online or offline applications until 10 days before the nomination period begins.

At a meeting held on the occasion, representatives of recognised political parties were provided with both soft and hard copies of the updated electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, in Samastipur district, the District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrate handed over the final photo electoral rolls for all 10 Assembly constituencies to party representatives.

The voter count in the district has increased from 28,61,275 in the draft rolls to 29,26,575 in the final rolls.

The final voter list for the Arwal district was published under the SIR 2025, based on the eligibility date of July 1, 2025.

According to the data, the district now has a total of 5,23,444 voters, comprising 2,76,427 male voters, 2,47,012 female voters, and 5 voters from the third gender.

At the time of the draft publication, Arwal district had 5,11,568 voters, including 2,70,170 males, 2,41,464 females, and 3 others.

During the revision period, 14,121 new names were added and 2,245 names were deleted due to absence, death, or duplication.

A total of 8,195 corrections were made in the voter rolls.

Officials confirmed that the final rolls are now available in both hard and soft copies for political parties, Electoral Registration Officers, and at designated public offices for verification.

Party representatives were informed that the rolls would also be available for scrutiny at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers, the District Election Office, and other notified locations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor