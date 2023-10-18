Finally, Kerala Govt announces cash rewards for Asian Games winners

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 After coming under criticism from several quarters, the Pinarayi Vijayan government on Wednesday, announced cash rewards for state athletes who won medals at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games.

The state cabinet has decided to award Rs 25 lakh to the gold medal winners, Rs 19 lakh to silver medal winners, and Rs 12.5 lakh to bronze medal winners.

As many as ten athletes and players from the state earned 12 medals in the games, comprising four golds, six silvers, and two bronzes.

Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Anas (400m relay), PR Sreejesh (Hockey), and Minnumani (Cricket) are the gold medal winners.

HS Pranoy, MR Arjun, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Ajmal, M Sreesankar, and Ansi Sojan won silver, while Pranoy and Jinson Johnson won bronze.

This marked the best-ever performance by athletes from Kerala in an international sporting event.

In addition to the winners, a total of 33 athletes from the state participated in the 19th Asian Games.

The state government is organising a special ceremony on Thursday to honour all the Asian Games participants, including winners and coaches. Chief Minister Vijayan will inaugurate the event.

