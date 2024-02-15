Finance Minister Sitharaman launches 3 souvenir coins

New Delhi, Feb 15 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday launched three souvenir coins which include a coloured coin on endangered animals of India -- Greater One-Horned Rhino, a bi-metallic clad souvenir coin on Enlightenment of Buddha and a coloured souvenir coin of Ram Lalla and Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

The three coins were launched on the occasion of the 19th Foundation Day celebrations of the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) through hybrid mode in New Delhi. The coins can be purchased from the SPMCIL website.

During her address, Sitharaman appreciated SPMCIL for the security products being produced, including bank notes, security paper, postal stamps, passports, medallions, among others.

She acknowledged SPMCIL's thoughtfulness for minting 'Visually Impaired Friendly' Coin Series and SPMCIL's new initiatives of production of e-Passport with Track and Trace system which ensures enhanced security along with convenience of information.

The Union Finance Minister highlighted the fact that the souvenir products of SPMCIL are presented by the Indian government to dignitaries of other countries at international forums and are being appreciated globally.

Referring to the CSR projects of the SPMCIL, Sitharaman said that such projects especially in the aspirational districts and remote areas are appreciable.

She urged the employees and the board of SPMCIL to closely observe the technological advancements and inherently respond to the changing needs of this niche sector.

