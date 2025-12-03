Financial aid, training and recognition transforming lives of persons with disabilities in Pauri

Pauri (Uttarakhand), Dec 3 On ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’, a state-level skill excellence awards ceremony was organised in Pauri, Uttarakhand. Skilled employees and self-employed individuals with disabilities present at the event expressed gratitude and satisfaction for the support and recognition they are receiving from the government and administration.

At the programme, two skilled employees with disabilities and three skilled self-employed persons with disabilities selected at the state level were awarded Rs 8,000 each, along with certificates, commendation letters, and shawls. The awardees said that this initiative not only boosts their morale but also paves the way for gaining a respectable place in society.

Persons with disabilities said that the schemes run by the state and central governments—such as rehabilitation assistance, provision of equipment, pensions, training, employment, and technical support—are proving extremely helpful in bringing out their talents and integrating them into the mainstream.

The honoured self-employed individuals with disabilities said that financial assistance, guidance, and access to equipment have enabled them to advance in their businesses.

Meanwhile, the honoured employees said that workplace facilities and administrative support have been crucial for them.

They also appreciated the free services provided by the District Legal Services Authority, such as pension-related help, certificate issuance, bank and insurance assistance, compensation, counselling, and legal aid, noting that these services simplify many complex procedures.

The skilled persons with disabilities collectively stated that this day holds true meaning only when they receive equal opportunities, respect, and accessibility, and that today’s initiative by the administration serves as a source of inspiration for them.

Senior administrative officer Raksha Negi conveyed a message to persons with disabilities, saying that they should never consider themselves lesser in any field and should move forward with a positive mindset.

She added, “Because the term Divyang is attached to our names, it clearly shows that we are divine and special.” She said that the day was very special for her as she received the state-level award, and expressed gratitude to the state government, the social welfare department, and her family members.

Another officer, Manish Rawat, said, “We are extremely thankful to the state government for honouring us on this day.” He added that the opportunities being created by the state government for persons with disabilities deserve great appreciation. “At least someone is noticing how we work despite challenging circumstances,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor