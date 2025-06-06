Financial crisis: Three members of a family attempt suicide in Bengal's Hooghly, one dies

Kolkata, June 6 Three members of a family, which includes husband, wife, and their only daughter, tried to commit suicide on Friday by consuming heavy doses of sleeping pills at Chandannagar in the Hooghly district of West Bengal.

Already, the mother, Sunita Das (83), has been declared dead. The father, Ekendranath Das (87), and his daughter, Sharmishtha Das (43), are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Chandannagar. While the daughter is completely out of danger now, the father is also recovering fast, confirmed an official of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate.

Initial investigation and the statement given by the daughter to the police revealed that although they were once in an affluent financial condition, the three members of the family had been reeling under an acute financial crisis for the past few years.

So they decided to end their lives and hence consumed high doses of sleeping pills, as per the statement given by Sharmishtha Das to the police. However, the police, as per rule, have started a routine investigation into the case.

Later, she also narrated the same story to a section of the media persons. “We have been suffering from an acute financial crisis for the last few months. We did not have the money to hire a domestic help or the treatment. So we decided to end our lives by consuming sleeping pills,” she said.

The body of the deceased Sunita Das had been sent for post-mortem examination. The reason behind her death will be ascertained after the full report of the autopsy is available.

It has been learnt that the bodies of the three members were spotted in a visibly senseless condition at their residence by one of the neighbours. The local police station was informed and the police shifted them to the local hospital.

The mother was declared dead by the hospital authorities soon, and doctors started prompt treatment of the father and the daughter. Their neighbours said that, probably because of the financial crisis, the members of the Das family became extremely unsocial during the last couple of years and hardly interacted with the local people.

