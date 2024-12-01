Financial irregularities in Ganga Sagar Mela project: Bengal BJP leaders

Kolkata, Dec 1 Ahead of the annual Ganga Sagar Mela at Sagar Islands in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, the BJP has alleged that there has been a severe fund defalcation in infrastructure-related work there.

The district BJP leadership has claimed that funds from two sources, namely the state Department of Sundarban Affairs and the MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD), have been spent for the same project which involved the construction of a 2.5 km road at Sagar Islands.

The matter came to the notice following two plaques at the side of the said road making contradictory claims on the funding for the project. The old plaque, which was placed immediately after the completion of the road construction process, stated that the project implementation date was June 18, 2018. It also claimed that the project has been implemented from funds provided by the Sundarban Development Authority.

However, of late a plaque has been placed at one side of the said road which claims that the project has been implemented during the financial year 2024-25 and has been funded from MPLAD funds of the local Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Matthurapur Bapi Halder.

“These contradictory claims have created the suspicion that there had been some major funds defalcation either at Sundarban Development Authority or at MPLAD fund and to cover that up two plaques with contradictory claims had been raised,” said a local BJP leader.

While Halder was not available for his comments, the state Sundarban Affairs Minister Bankim Chandra Hazra has refuted allegations of fund defalcation in his department and also challenged that he will resign as a minister if he is proved wrong.

The state BJP leadership has claimed that any development work in the Trinamool Congress regime had been marred with corruption. “The contradictory claims in the two plaques are not only on the source of funds for the project but also on the time of implementation,” a district BJP leader said.

The annual Ganga Sagar Mela will commence on January 10 and will end on January 18, 2025.

