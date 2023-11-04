FIR against B'luru hospital for administering expired injection to toddler

Bengaluru, Nov 4 Karnataka police have lodged an FIR against a private hospital for allegedly administering an expired injection to a three-year-old child.

The FIR has been booked against the Sanjeevini hospital with the Mahalaxmi Police station. The hospital management has apologised for the incident and the staff has been suspended, police said on Saturday.

Yadvi, who was suffering from high fever, was taken to the hospital on October 29.

As soon as the injection was administered through glucose drip, the child's lips swelled and started bleeding.

Later, the parents of the child got to know that the administered injection was expired.

The parents shifted the child to another hospital and lodged a complaint in this regard with the Mahalaxmi Police station.

