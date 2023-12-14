FIR against Circle Officer, 2 others for gang rape in Bihar

Patna, Dec 14 On the direction of a district court, police in Bihar's Muzaffarpur have registered an FIR against three persons, including a Circle Officer (CO), for allegedly gang raping a 22-year-old woman repeatedly, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Kanti CO Raj Shekher and his two subordinates Jitendra Kumar and Mumtaz.

"FIR number 950/23 has been registered at the Kanti police station under IPC sections of 376D and 120B following direction of district court," said Sudhir Kumar Jha, the prosecution lawyer.

The victim came in contact with the three accused last year and they had promised her a government job.

According to the lawyer, they raped her multiple times in Raj Shekher's residence and office and "on February 1, 2023, the accused beat the victim and threw her out of the office".

"The victim finally decided to fight against them and lodged a complaint in Kanti police station but the officers did not register the FIR. She then moved the district court and lodged a case against them. She also submitted the evidences before court.

"On that basis, the court has directed district police to register an FIR against them," Jha added.

