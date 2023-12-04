FIR against Kafeel Khan for ‘objectionable’ content in his book

Lucknow, Dec 4 A case has been registered against Kafeel Khan, a former doctor at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, and five unidentified people over publication of his book, some text of which is allegedly against the Uttar Pradesh government.

SHO, Krishna Nagar, Lucknow, Jitendra Pratap Singh, said: “The FIR has been registered under various sections of IPC and under violation of charges of the Press and Registration of Books Act on complaint of businessman Manish Shukla of Krishna Nagar.

As per the complaint, Dr Kafeel’s book was distributed and sold among his supporters as a "means of raising money, establishing his innocence, overthrowing the state government and preventing the central government -- which the book claimed was pro-Hindu -- from forming a government in 2024".

He claimed that he overheard four or five persons discussing, over the phone, the need to orchestrate a conflict between communities to obtain money for a covert expedition.

Kafeel Khan had been suspended from service in 2017 following the death of children allegedly due to oxygen shortage in the medical facility.

