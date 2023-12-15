FIR against woman teacher in Bihar's Buxar for getting job fraudulently

Patna, Dec 15 A case of landing a government school teacher's job fraudulently was detected in Bihar’s Buxar district when a woman appointee was found to have used the document of another candidate who had resigned the job after selection in the state police.

The incident came to light when the actual candidate, who was subsequently selected as a sub-inspector in Bihar Police and deployed at Siwan, reached the office of District Education Officer, Buxar to take back her original documents.

The female SI, identified as Priyanka Kumari, lodged an FIR against the accused teacher who has the same name in Town police station in Buxar.

Following the complaint, the District Education Officer has constituted a three members committee to investigate the matter.

Complainant Priyanka Kumari, in her FIR, said that her selection as teacher happened in Buxar in 2021 and she completed the counseling on August 9, 2021 in MP high school and had submitted her documents there.

After that, she had also appeared in the examination of sub-inspector in Bihar police and was selected. Following this, she left the job of teacher and joined as sub-inspector in Bihar police.

When she reached the Education Department office, she learnt that another woman having the same name is working as a teacher at the government middle school in Nenua village.

"We have registered an FIR following a complaint of a sub-inspector of Siwan. The Education Department has constituted a committee for the purpose. After the investigation, we will take appropriate action," SHO, Town police station Mukesh Kumar said.

