FIR Filed Against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan After Criminal Escapes Due to His Interference in Police Operation

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the newly elected Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and is looking for him after his supporters forcibly freed an attempted murder accused from police custody. The MLA's supporters were allegedly involved in an attack on the team led by Crime Branch Inspector Sunil Kalkhande.

The Crime Branch had gone to the Jamia Nagar area to arrest the accused, Shabaz Khan, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case. Supporters of AAP MLA Khan attacked the team led by Crime Branch Inspector Sunil Kalkhande and facilitated the accused’s escape. Reports suggest that Khan himself was present at the scene when the incident took place. Allegedly, police action was obstructed in his presence, allowing the accused to evade arrest.

In the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan won the Okhla seat by a margin of more than 23,000 votes. He defeated BJP's Manish Chaudhary. Manish got a total of 65,304 votes, while Khan got a total of 88,943 votes. Khan blamed Congress for the defeat of AAP in the recently held Delhi elections and said that Congress did not contest the elections to win but to ensure our defeat. Rahul Gandhi came to campaign in my constituency for the first time, even though he knew that he had no chance of winning, but he was committed to defeating us.

