FIR filed against accused who tried to attack K'taka BJP MLC Ravi  

Bengaluru, Dec 23 Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against the accused who tried to attack BJP MLC C.T. Ravi in the corridors of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, police said on Monday.

The accused had attempted to attack C.T. Ravi in the wake of an alleged objectionable statement against State Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar. The incident took place on December 19 at Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

The complaint was registered in this regard with the Hirebagewadi police station in Belagavi by C.T. Ravi. However, the police had registered it as a miscellaneous case.

BJP MLC D.S. Arun and Prof. S.V. Sankanura had lodged the complaint with the Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti alleging the attack on C.T. Ravi by supporters of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

BJP MLC Kishore Kumar Puttur who was present at the time of the attack had also lodged a separate complaint with Chairman Horatti in this regard.

Ravi had repeatedly alleged that his complaint regarding the attack on him was never registered by the police.

Sources confirmed that the complaint has been registered under BNS 189(2) (unlawful assembly is a group of five or more people who have a common goal to commit an illegal act), 191(2) (rioting) 190 (unlawful assembly with the prosecution of common object), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 352 (intentionally insult others to provoke a breach of the peace or other offence), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) against the accused.

Talking to IANS, BJP MLC Kishore Kumar Puttur stated that he had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Council Chairman and he has yet to get updates about the progress.

“The attackers who were detained by the police in the morning were seen talking to television channels in the evening. The BJP would have never allowed the occurrence of such an incident if it was in power. I doubt any police action under the Congress government as it will be in favour of the ruling government,” MLC Puttur stated.

“The attackers had directly threatened me with life and challenged me that I will face consequences,” he stated.

Chaos and drama unfolded last Thursday as, during a heated debate session in the Legislative Council, C.T. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, as a "drug addict".

Taking objection to the remarks, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar slammed Ravi, and called him a "murderer". Responding back, the BJP leader allegedly used derogatory words against the woman Minister.

"Regarding the allegations, the Speaker has given a ruling. I’ve already shared this with the media and won’t elaborate further... Our words are known to our conscience and the Almighty,” Ravi had stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor