FIR filed against Karnataka MLA Yatnal over 'controversial Rs 5 lakh reward remark'

Koppal, Aug 21 Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his alleged remark promising a Rs 5 lakh reward to Hindu youths who marry Muslim women, officials said on Thursday.

Koppal City Police Station filed the FIR following a complaint by Abdul Kalam, a resident of Kuvempunagar.

In his complaint, Abdul Kalam stated that Yatnal's remarks "spread hatred" between the two communities.

Kalam further said that the MLA had looked down upon Muslim women with a "derogatory and prejudiced mindset" and had "insulted" them.

Yatnal made the "controversial" statement on August 3 during his visit to Koppal city, where he met the family of Hindu activist Gavisiddappa Nayaka, who was hacked to death by a group of men for allegedly being in a relationship with a Muslim minor girl.

After meeting the bereaved family, Yatnal announced that he would launch a programme under which Hindu youths marrying Muslim women would be rewarded with Rs 5 lakh.

"Through this, we need to give a befitting answer to those who commit murders," he declared.

Yatnal also claimed that the state government gives protection to the minorities, but nobody comes forward to save the Hindu youths.

The MLA's remarks triggered a political row in the state. Yatnal was recently expelled from the BJP.

"Gavisiddappa Nayaka was attacked with a machete and other sharp weapons by a gang in front of the mosque. But nobody rushed to prevent the attack. In love jihad cases, the government gives protection to the minorities," Yatnal said.

It can be recalled that 26-year-old Gavisiddappa Nayaka was reportedly murdered on the night of August 3.

On August 14, District President of Khidmat-e-Millat Qamar Junaid Qureshi also complained to the Roza police station in Kalaburagi city.

He had stated, "Yatnal has always created controversies disturbing communal harmony by making derogatory remarks, especially against Muslims. He has insulted Muslim girls with his recent remark.

