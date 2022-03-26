FIR lodged after woman alleges gang-rape in Delhi's Ghazipur

An FIR was registered on Friday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 36-year-old woman in the Ghazipur area of the national capital.

The complaint has been filed under the charges of sections 323, 365, 376 D and 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Delhi Police, a 36-year-old woman was allegedly raped on Wednesday night.

The woman claimed that after finishing her work at office, she had hailed an autorickshaw to return home. Midway in her journey back home, the driver of the auto stopped and claimed that he could not drive further as the vehicle's petrol tank had gone empty.

The victim further alleged that the auto driver further called one of his accomplices to the spot and both accosted her to a secluded place where they took turns to rape her.

Police said that she has been admitted in Safdarganj Hospital and that her health is stable now.

Further probe is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor