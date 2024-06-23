FIR lodged against Prajwal Revanna's brother over alleged sexual assault case

Bengaluru, June 22 The Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against JD (S) MLC and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's grandson Suraj Revanna on Saturday night and summoned him to the police station for questioning in connection with the alleged sexual assault case lodged by a JD (S) worker, the police said.

Suraj Revanna has arrived at the Holenarasipura Rural police station and is being questioned by the police.

Police sources are not ruling out the possibility of arresting Suraj Revanna during the investigation.

The police have registered an FIR against Suraj Revanna under IPC Sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The victim in the case had sent his complaint to the office of both the DGP and the Hassan Superintendent of Police.

The police after getting the copy of the complaint in this regard had transferred the case to the jurisdictional Holenarasipur Rural police station.

The police had contacted the victim in connection with the alleged sexual assault case and recorded his statement.

The police had also taken the victim for a medical test.

Sources said that the victim is being taken to Bengaluru for medical tests upon his insistence.

Reacting to the development, Suraj Revanna said that it is a political conspiracy against him, and he has no idea how long it will go.

"Baseless allegations are made against me and I outrightly reject these allegations. Things will be dealt with legally and an FIR is also lodged against the victim."

"Let there be an investigation and the truth should come out. I have faith in the law of the land. This is a conspiracy, and I won't comment on it today. I am not going to point my fingers at anyone. The investigation is under progress and the truth will come out. The people of the state will know the truth," he added.

The victim alleged that he had met Suraj Revanna at a function organised by him.

Impressed by his organisational skills, Suraj Revanna allegedly shared his mobile number and started sending endearing messages with love symbols.

He was asked to meet him at his farmhouse where he was allegedly sexually abused.

Suraj Revanna's elder brother and former JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna has been arrested in connection with the sex video scandal.

His father JD (S) MLA H.D. Revanna was jailed and out on conditional bail in a kidnapping case linked to the sex video scandal.

His mother Bhavani Revanna is facing an investigation in a kidnapping case and was recently granted conditional bail from the court.

The Karnataka Police have also filed an FIR against two persons on charges of extortion following allegations of sexual abuse against Suraj Revanna.

Suraj Revanna's aide Shivakumar filed a case against the victim and his kin at the Holenarasipura police station.

Shivakumar said in the complaint that false allegations were made against Suraj Revanna to extort money.

The complaint claimed that the accused had threatened Suraj Revanna with lodging a case of sexual abuse if he failed to pay Rs 5 crore.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 384 (extortion) and 584 (criminal intimidation).

