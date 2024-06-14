FIR lodged against Union Minister Somanna’s son in K’taka

Bengaluru, June 14 An FIR was lodged against the son of Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V. Somanna in connection with a complaint lodged by a couple here alleging blackmail and life threats.

The FIR filed against Arun Somanna was registered as per the direction of the 37th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) in Bengaluru.

The FIR also names two other persons: Jeevan Kumar, a resident of Dasarahalli, and Pramod Rao, a resident of Hebbal in Bengaluru.

The Sanjaynagar police have filed the FIR under IPC Sections 506, 34, 504, 387, 420, 477A, 323, 327, and 354 D.

The petition was filed by Trupthi, a resident of Sanjaynagar in Bengaluru. She has alleged that the accused committed fraud in an event management company and issued life threats to her and her husband, Madhwaraj.

The FIR states that Trupthi and Madhwaraj ran an event management company for 23 years. Arun Somanna was introduced to Madhwaraj in 2013 at a government function. The company also organised the birthday party of Arun Somanna’s daughter in 2017.

Later, Arun and Madhwaraj started a company together under a partnership deed. When the business incurred a loss, Arun allegedly did not inform Madhwaraj, who was then forced to resign from the partnership. New partners were included, and she and her family were threatened, according to the complainant.

The petitioner claimed that her family was hounded by rowdies, and her husband was locked up in a dark room and tortured.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor