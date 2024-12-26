FIR registered as 4 voter forgery cases come to light in Delhi's Okhla constituency

New Delhi, Dec 26 An attempt to use forged electricity bills and forged Aadhaar cards by four residents of Okhla Assembly constituency for new voter registration and change in address was detected by election department officials who later got an FIR registered, an official said on Thursday.

A case has been registered at Police Station Shaheen Bagh following a complaint by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Assembly Constituency-52 (Okhla), the official said.

The forgery came to light during routine verification of applications by the ERO. Three applications were supported with forged BSES electricity bills while another carried a copy of a forged Aadhaar card, he said.

“Based on the evidence provided and a preliminary investigation, a case has been registered under the penal provisions related to forgery for the purpose of cheating under section 336 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and using forged documents as genuine under section 340 BNS,” said a police official.

The police said they are still investigating to identify the accused individuals and any possible accomplices or networks involved in these fraudulent activities.

A Delhi Police official said that they take the sanctity of the electoral process very seriously.

“Any attempts to manipulate or subvert the system through illegal means will be dealt with strictly. This case serves as a reminder of the vigilance required to maintain the integrity of voter registrations and ensure free and fair elections,” he said.

The police will continue working in coordination with the Election Commission and relevant authorities to identify and prevent any such cases in the future and to ensure free and fair elections, he said.

The incident comes at a time when the BJP has been alleging that the ruling AAP has got election cards issued to illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators settled in the city to increase its support base.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has claimed that his party has launched a campaign to disenfranchise illegally residing Rohingyas and Bangladeshis and expel them from India.

The ruling AAP and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have denied the presence of any illegal voters’ names in the electoral rolls and slammed the BJP for its attempts to get the ruling party’s votes cut through deletion of names from the list.

