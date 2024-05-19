Fire Accident in Uttarakhand: Major Blaze Engulfs Three Scrap Warehouses in Haridwar

A raging fire has erupted at three scrap warehouses situated near Salempur in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, sending plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

The extent of the damage and any potential casualties or injuries remain unknown as authorities work to contain the inferno and assess the situation. Emergency responders have been mobilized to the scene, but further details on the cause of the fire and efforts to extinguish it are awaited.