Fire at Ahmedabad's Asarwa civil hospital, no casualties

Ahmedabad, May 30 A fire broke out at Asarwa Civil Hospital, one of the largest government-run hospitals in Gujarat on Thursday.

No casualties have been reported.

The incident occurred due to a short circuit in the air conditioning compressor on the fifth floor of the medical facility.

Officials shared that the fire brigade team responded to the emergency call and arrived at the scene. They managed to control the fire before it spread, preventing significant damage or injuries.

Details are awaited.

In 2019, an air conditioning (AC) unit in ward D-9 on the hospital's third floor, which housed the swine flu isolation unit, burst into flames. Two patients had died in the ward following the incident.

Recently, a fire at a game zone in Rajkot had claimed many lives.

