Fire at Anakapalle Pharma Unit Andhra Pradesh Leaves Four Injured; One Critical

A fire broke out at Synergene Active Ingredients Private Limited, located in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, leaving four individuals injured. The incident occurred during the mixing of chemicals, according to Anakapalle Superintendent of Police, M Deepika.

The injured have been rushed to Indus Hospital in Visakhapatnam for treatment. Among the four, one person is reported to be in serious condition, while the other three sustained minor injuries.

Emergency response teams swiftly arrived at the scene to control the fire and prevent further damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Few days ago a major fire and explosion ripped through a pharma unit here on Wednesday leaving 17 people dead and 33 injured. The damage could have been worse but due to lunchtime fewer workers were in the plant when the accident occurred.

Harrowing scenes unfolded with injured workers their skin ripped and peeling off, bodies soaked in blood being shifted to hospital in ambulances after the incident occurred.