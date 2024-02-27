Fire at Delhi's LNJP hospital, patients evacuated

New Delhi, Feb 27 A fire broke out at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital after which the patients were evacuated.

Sharing the details, police said that at 10:17 p.m on Monday, a call regarding a fire on the third floor of the Emergency ward of Lok Nayak Hospital was received following which a team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found flames in cables in the shaft on the third and fourth floor.

"Fire tenders were provided with clear passage up to the emergency ward. Police and hospital staff evacuated the patients from the ground floor. Fire was soon extinguished and nobody was injured," said a senior police official.

A senior Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said that as a precautionary measure, 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within an hour.

