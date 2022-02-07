Fire at Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, no casualties reported

New Delhi, Feb 7 ( ) A fire broke out at a house in the Subzi Mandi area of the national capital on Monday, a fire department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident around 10.34 a.m. at a house located near Ghanta Ghar, Subzi Mandi area, in northwest Delhi after which as many as 3 fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

"Only the top floor of the four storey building had caught the fire," the official said.

The official confirmed that there have been no casualties or injuries in the incident, however, there was certainly a loss of property. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The inferno was brought under control in less than 30 minutes and the last fire engine returned at 11.00 a.m.

"Even the cooling process has now been completed," the official said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Thick fumes of black smoke could be seen billowing out of the top floor of the ill fated building. Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told that one person was briefly hospitalised after he inhaled the smoke.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, informed that he had given instruction to the Fire Department to quickly douse the fire. "Instructed the fire department to ensure that the fire does not spread further, and to help the local people," said Kejriwal.

The incident comes a day after a fire broke out at Karkardooma Court in East Delhi. No injuries or casualties were reported then.

