Fire at east Delhi hospital, no casualties

New Delhi, June 4 A fire broke out at a private hospital in east Delhi on Saturday evening but there were no casualties, a fire department official said.

The official said that they received a call about the fire incident at the Jain Hospital, located at Pushpanjali Enclave, Vikas Marg Extension, Patparganj at around 4.45 p.m. after which five fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"The fire was in a split air conditioner on the second floor of the hospital building," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said, adding that all the patients were safely evacuated.

On May 27, the city witnessed back-to-back fire incidents at two different hospitals but fortunately no injuries or casualties were reported.

