Fire at electronic shop in Noida

Noida, Sep 1 A fire broke out at an electronic shop in Noida on Friday, a fire department official said.

According to a Noida fire department official, a call was received regarding the blaze on the second floor of Millennium Hardware (an electronics shop) located in Sector 9 on Friday afternoon.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the site.

The blaze, which was caused by a short circuit, was brought under control within 20 minutes, the official added

--IANS

