Fire at government hospital in Tamil Nadu, no casualities

A fire broke out on Wednesday morning at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai.

"All patients have been evacuated safely. The fire broke out in one of the older buildings, the new three blocks are safe from fire. So far no report of casualties or injuries have been reported," Dr J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary (Health) for the Tamil Nadu government said.

Several fire tenders were seen at the site.

"We received information around 11 am, and after executing the local fire safety measures, all the patients have been evacuated safely," Radhakrishnan said.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

