Fire at Hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar brought under control, all evacuated safely

A massive fire that broke out at Alento hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar area has been bought under control.

Saurabh Parghi, Jamnagar Collector said that all people have been safely evacuated and two-three people who have complained of breathlessness have been admitted to the hospital.

As per reports, around 27 people were stuck inside the hotel building.

"The fire that broke out in the hotel near Moti Khavdi has been brought under control. There were 27 people in the hotel and hotel staff. All are safe. 2-3 people have complained of breathlessness and have been admitted to the hospital," said Parghi.

"After receiving the information, police immediately reached to the spot. All 27 people have been rescued. No one is injured. The fire has been brought under control and the situation is also under control," said Premsukh Delu Jamnagar SP.

A fire broke out in the Alento hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Thursday evening and as many as 5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot of the incident.

The hotel is located 25 km away from Jamnagar city centre towards Dwarka.

( With inputs from ANI )

