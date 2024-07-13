Fire at multi-storey Patna building claims one life

Patna, July 13 One person died after a fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Patna's Nehru Nagar locality on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar Singh, a builder having his residence in the building.

The SHO at the Patliputra police station confirmed Singh's death, saying that the exact cause of his death will be determined after the postmortem report.

The fire started around 3 p.m. at Super City Enclave in Nehru Nagar. Residents immediately informed the local police and fire services about the incident.

Four people were trapped on the top floor and, unable to descend due to the intense flames, sought refuge on the rooftop. They were eventually rescued by firefighters.

Fire Department officer Rakesh Kumar said: "As soon as we received information about the fire, firefighters rushed to the location. We used 13 fire tenders to extinguish the flames. As the building was located on a narrow path, we utilised long pipes to reach the fire."

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

