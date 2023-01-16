Fire at multistoried building in Delhi's Shakarpur

A fire broke out a multi-storied building at Shakarpur area of Delhi on Monday morning.

According to sources, the fire broke out at the fifth floor of the building.

Six fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The fire dousing operation is still in progress.

More details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor