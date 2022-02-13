Fire at restaurant in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, three rescued

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Sunday. Three persons were rescued from the site, said Delhi Fire Service officials.

According to officials, a fire call was received about the incident at a restaurant in the Gandhi Chowk area, Mohan Garden around 10:45 am.

Total 5 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No casualty was reported and three people were rescued from the blaze, they added.

( With inputs from ANI )

