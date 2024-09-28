Fire at Tata Electronics facility in TN's Hosur, four admitted in hospital

Chennai, Sep 28 A huge fire broke out at the Tata Electronics factory in Hosur in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday, leaving at least four workers injured, officials said.

No fatality has been reported so far. The four workers, who were affected by the smoke which spread across the skies above the facility, were admitted to a private hospital in Hosur.

Tata Electronics Private Ltd, in a statement, said: "There has been an unfortunate incident of fire at our plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Our emergency protocols at the plant ensured that all our employees are safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation and we will take necessary actions to safeguard the interest of our employees and other stakeholders."

Over 10 fire and rescue services vehicles from Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri were deployed to fight the fire which broke out at dawn.

Fire and Rescue Services, in a statement, said they received the call during morning hours when the smoke was first noticed, and over 10 vehicles were deployed as the fire continued to spread. The cause of the fire and the extent of the area destroyed were yet to be determined, it said.

Fire service personnel from Palacodde in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Bargur, Denkanikottai, Hosur, and Rayakottai were also deployed to put out the fire.

The statement also said that would take a few more hours before the fire is completely put out. Collector K.M. Sarayu visited the hospital and enquired about the status of the employees.

The Tata Electronics facility was set up with an investment of about Rs 5,000 crore for manufacturing iPhone components.

In another incident, a major explosion was reported at a private fireworks unit at Keezha Odampatti, near Sattur, in Virudhunagar district, leading to a major blaze. The fireworks unit is said to be owned by Kandasami, and they planned to despatch firecrackers via trucks ahead of the Deepavali festival to various destinations.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel said they reached the accident site at 8.15 a.m. Police said that 10 workers from north India were staying on the premises of the fireworks unit. It is yet to be determined whether they were inside, as heavy smoke has filled the premises. The firefighters would be able to step inside the building only after the fire has been brought under control.

