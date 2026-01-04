Fire at Thrissur Railway Station: Major Blaze in Parking Area Destroys Over 500 Bikes ( Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at Thrissur Railway Station, causing extensive damage to vehicles parked nearby. The blaze reportedly originated in the bike parking area near the station’s rear entrance, destroying several motorcycles.

Preliminary reports indicate that over 600 bikes were parked in the affected area at the time of the incident. Firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the fire and prevent further damage. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Passengers and commuters have been advised to exercise caution and follow alternate parking arrangements until the situation is fully under control.