Fire at Vishal Mega Mart: Massive Blaze Destroys Ambala Outlet; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video)

A massive blaze engulfed the Vishal Mega Mart outlet in Haryana's Ambala on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighting operations are currently underway. In July a similar incident was reported in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area goods worth lakhs of rupees was reportedly destroyed in the fire. The blaze reportedly started on the first floor of the building, allegedly due to a short circuit. Initial attempts were made to douse the fire using in-house fire extinguishers, but the flames quickly spread throughout the store.

#WATCH | Haryana: Fire breaks out at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet in Ambala. Firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/o5Zp0Q8rVj — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

Thirteen fire tenders were rushed to the location, .A 25-year-old shopper was found dead inside the lift. A search party composed of police, the fire department, and the disaster response unit found his body. The deceased apparently died of suffocation. A search party composed of police, the fire department, and the disaster response unit found his body. Fire officials said that due to a lack of adequate ventilation in the building, the firefighting operation went on longer, with about 90 firefighters involved in the operation