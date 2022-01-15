Fire breaks in Delhi shoe factory, no casualty

New Delhi, Jan 15 A major fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in the national capital's Narela industrial area on Saturday, a fire department official said, adding there were no casualties.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 9.36 a.m. in the factory at plot no A-171 near Shri Ram Dharam Kanta after which as many as 14 fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

"The inferno has been brought under control now," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told .

The official confirmed that there have been no casualties or injuries in the incident, however, there was a massive loss of property.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes nearly a month after a fire broke out at another shoe factory also in the Narela industrial area.

No injuries or casualties were reported then as well.

