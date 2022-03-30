Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi, March 30 A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory on Wednesday in the Narela industrial area of the national capital, a fire department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 11.27 a.m. in a factory at plot no 2651, B block, near MSP Mall, Narela Industrial area, in northern Delhi after which as many as 5 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"The inferno has been brought under control now," the official told .

The official was unable to furnish details about any injuries or casualties.

