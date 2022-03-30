Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Narela
By IANS | Published: March 30, 2022 12:21 PM2022-03-30T12:21:04+5:302022-03-30T12:30:08+5:30
New Delhi, March 30 A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory on Wednesday in the Narela industrial area of the national capital, a fire department official said.
The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 11.27 a.m. in a factory at plot no 2651, B block, near MSP Mall, Narela Industrial area, in northern Delhi after which as many as 5 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.
"The inferno has been brought under control now," the official told .
The official was unable to furnish details about any injuries or casualties.
