Fire breaks out at a multi-storied building in Delhi, no casualties reported
By ANI | Published: February 14, 2023 11:52 AM 2023-02-14T11:52:29+5:30 2023-02-14T17:25:02+5:30
A massive fire broke out at a temporary structure on the roof of a four-storied building in the Gautam ...
A massive fire broke out at a temporary structure on the roof of a four-storied building in the Gautam Nagar area of Delhi.
According to the fire services department, the blaze may have been caused by a twin-cylinder blast.
The incident occurred around 9 am on Tuesday.
Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app