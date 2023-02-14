Fire breaks out at a multi-storied building in Delhi, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a temporary structure on the roof of a four-storied building in the Gautam Nagar area of Delhi.

According to the fire services department, the blaze may have been caused by a twin-cylinder blast.

The incident occurred around 9 am on Tuesday.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

