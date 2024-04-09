Fire breaks out at AIIMS surgery block, 7 fire tenders rushed to spot
By IANS | Published: April 9, 2024 10:09 PM2024-04-09T22:09:38+5:302024-04-09T22:10:06+5:30
New Delhi, April 9 A fire broke out at the surgery block of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences late on Tuesday evening, a fire department official said.
“A call regarding the blaze in the surgery block on the top floor was received at 9:38 p.m.,” said the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg.
“We have so far rushed seven fire tenders to the spot,” Garg said.
Further details are awaited.
