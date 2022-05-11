Fire breaks out at chemical factory in MP's Dhar, one injured

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Pithampur in Dhar district on Wednesday.

The fire erupted in sector 2 of Pithampur Industrial Area. Several fire tenders and local police rushed to the spot. One person was injured in the incident and shifted to Indore for treatment.

"The fire broke out in sector 2. Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. One person was injured and was sent to Indore for further treatment," an official said

The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor